Ringo Madlingozi is making a highly anticipated musical comeback after a career spanning over three decades

Ringo's new music will reflect his personal growth and newfound perspective on life, while still staying true to the beloved sound that has endeared him to fans

Embracing a vegan lifestyle and leaving alcohol behind, Ringo's transformation has given him a deeper understanding of the importance of appreciating life's small joys

South African music veteran Ringo Madlingozi is poised to make his musical comeback. Images: @madlingoziringo

The veteran musician and former EFF politician Ringo Madlingozi is gearing up for a highly anticipated musical comeback that is set to bring healing to a tormented nation.

Ringo Madlingozi's musical comeback

With a career spanning over three decades, Ringo's decision to return to the music industry comes with a newfound perspective on life and a desire to make a positive impact.

Having made significant changes in his personal life, Ringo has embraced a vegan lifestyle and bid farewell to alcohol reports TimesLIVE.

Ringo's journey towards healing

These transformations have given him a deeper understanding of the importance of appreciating life's smallest joys and staying positive, even in the face of challenges.

Ringo acknowledges the scars left by South Africa's brutal past and recognises that true liberation goes beyond just the political realm, encompassing economic, mental and spiritual freedom.

New music set to reflect life lessons and a renewed perspective

Ringo's upcoming music, slated for release in early 2024, promises to be a reflection of his personal growth and the valuable lessons he has learned.

While it will retain the essence of the music that has endeared him to fans throughout the years, it will also showcase his evolution as a person.

With a renewed sense of awareness and a commitment to being a better individual, Ringo aims to create a body of work that resonates deeply and fosters healing within the nation.

