The son of Ringo Madlingozi, Phila Madlingozi, dropped a picture and a video showing off his lunchtime with his dad

The Ndiyagodola hitmaker and former Idols SA contestant went to have a delicious feast together

Twitter netizens' reactions were split, with many people envying Phila while others cracked jokes about their resemblance to former Kaizer Chiefs player Bernard Parker

Mzansi's legendary singer Ringo Madlingozi resurfaced on the timeline after his precious son Phila Madlingo shared that they recently had a father-son hangout.

Phila Madlingozi and his dad Ringo Madlingozi enjoyed lunch together. Image: @PhilaMadlingozi

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Phila dropped a sweet picture of his dad all smiles. He also posted a video showing they went out to indulge in mouthwatering cuisine.

According to Buzz South Africa, Phila was first introduced to South Africans through Idols SA and went on to star in drama series like The Queen and Isikizi.

At the time of his debut, many people didn't know his dad was Ringo, and when they found out, they were still sceptical. Peeps thought Phila was former Kaizer Chiefs player Bernard Parker because of their resemblance.

The Bernand Parker being Phila's dad joke seems to be a running joke among Mzansi people, as they once again brought it back after Phila dropped recent pics and videos showing him hanging out with his real dad, Ringo.

@advocatenottef said:

"Your dad is a certain former Kaizer Chiefs player who is now playing for TS Galaxy"

@st_pharris posted:

"If Bernard Parker was there next to you, nobody would've said you are not related."

@Titan_7307 replied:

"I love it when sons adore their dads. I love it more when dads are present in their children's lives."

@Small_Alisons commented:

"Benard Parker, do you know Benard Parker?"

@mtolo_gqem wrote:

"Lunch with our legend. You are lucky."

@Am_Blujay also said:

"Hawu, Ringo is Benard Parker's father?"

