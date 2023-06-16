DJ Mahoota vs Vetkuk, Chris the Billionaire, Boity, Sjuku, TRA, and Zola will join forces for a Jeep charity ride in Soweto

The two-day tour and charity event organised by Vuyo Lumka will focus on giving back to the communities

Vuyo Lumka's aim is to inspire positive change and remind people that even small acts of kindness can bring dignity, self-confidence, and self-esteem to others

Mzansi celebs to honour fallen June 16 heroes. Images: @djmahoota @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

June 16th holds a significant place on Mzansi's calendar as an important day. To commemorate the youth of 1976, celebrities will undertake a charity drive on the 16 and 17 June.

DailySun reports stars such as Mahoota and Vetkuk, Chris the Billionaire, Boity, Sjuku, TRA, and Zola will participate in a charitable Jeep ride in Soweto.

Event organiser Vuyo Lumka states that this is the most fitting way to honour those who have made a positive impact in their lives.

The Soweto businessman from Diepkloof emphasises that their two-day tour and charity event will be focused on giving back to the communities. They will distribute food hampers and other essential items.

The charity drive serves as a means to remember the youth of '76

Vuyo explains that the Jeep Charity Drive serves as a means to remember the fallen heroes of June 16. He expresses a deep personal connection to the cause, as the youth of '76 marched for the betterment of future generations.

Bringing a smile to a child's face and changing lives brings immense satisfaction. Vuyo firmly believes that giving back does not require wealth; it is about restoring dignity, self-confidence, and self-esteem.

Vuyo's ultimate goal is to inspire positive change and ensure that people's futures are not dictated by their circumstances or backgrounds.

Moreover, the tour aims to encourage others to persevere and not give up. It stands as a testament that even small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on people's lives.

