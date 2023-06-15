Skeem Saam star Arthur Masoma has done his bit to tackle the recurring issue many underprivileged young girls face

With his Arthur Masoma Charity Drive, he hopes to provide enough sanitary pads for school-going children

As a person who comes from a disadvantaged background, he understands the struggle

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Arthur Masoma established the Arthur Masoma Charity Drive to help young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. Image: @arthur_masoma

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam's Arthur Masoma has created a charity drive to help young girls coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

His Arthur Masoma Charity Drive provides sanitary pads to school children.

Arthur Masoma on his charity drive

Speaking to Daily Sun, Arthur Masoma, who portrays the character Phuti Lebogo, a cleaner at the Turfloop Hospital, said it saddens him what girls go through.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

As a person who also knows the life of destitution, he touched on the matter of them skipping school because they do not have sanitary pads.

"I want to go around many underprivileged schools, especially in deep rural areas, to donate sanitary pads so that underprivileged girls won’t have to skip school due to not having pads."

The actor also called on other people to donate to his charity and help make a difference.

On Instagram, Arthur encouraged his followers to take part in his initiative:

"Together me and you can help share dignity for underprivileged girls in high schools. Good Samaritans, please help me with donations of sanitary towels which will be donated to underprivileged girls in disadvantaged schools.

Mzansi applauds Arthur's initiative

@lekgalwaevans said:

"Nice initiative, my guy. Will keep in Touch."

@mariehlaka's profile picture

"Yes, yes and yes my Son."

@sebasamogale's profile picture

"Beautiful stuff, brother."

Lerato Kganyago's period poverty drive a success

Lerato Kganyago and her Flutter by LKG company also donate pads to disadvantaged girls.

She started her end period poverty initiative three years ago. Taking to her timeline, Lerato said:

"Every day about 300 million women and girls around the world menstruate. Millions can’t afford to maintain menstrual health. We’re fortunate to be able to play a role in the eradication of period poverty in South Africa, one home at a time. #PeriodPoverty #FlutterByLKG."

She hosted a virtual event and invited DJs to perform.

Ntsiki Mazwai donates pads to girls in Soweto

In a previous report by Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai offered to donate pads to young girls in Soweto. She purchased pads in bulk and pledged to assist.

Her followers commended her and offered suggestions on where she could purchase them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News