While a pack of tampons or pads might not seem like a lot to many, it's life-changing for a girl who is unable to attend school because she doesn’t have any.

Bonang Matheba, Lerato Kganyago and Mihlali Ndamase are speaking out for young women in Mzansi. Image: Instagram / @mihlalii_n, z@bonang_m and @leratokganyago

Female celebrities in Mzansi are doing the most to make sure young women in South Africa have the sanitary care they need and deserve. A period is not a choice, however, condoms are given out more freely than sanitary products?

Bonang Matheba, Lerato Kganyago and Mihlali Ndamase are just three of the amazing celebrities who are doing their bit to speak out for girls in Mzansi.

The reality of many underprivileged young women is that they are bound to their homes during menstruation as they do not have money to buy sanitary products that will allow them to carry on with life as normal.

According to a study conducted by Stellenbosch University, an estimated 30% of girls in South Africa don’t go to school while they are menstruating because they can’t afford sanitary products.

Here are what these three incredible women are doing to help empower and liberate these young women:

Bonang Matheba

Queen B is an icon and inspiration to many young women in Mzansi. Being the independent powerhouse that she is, Bonang is living proof that women are powerful beyond bounds.

Bonang created the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund, a fund that helps young women in SA receive a tertiary education.

In 2019, Bonang teamed up with Global Citizen to help bring awareness to period poverty in SA and the effect it is having on girls’ education. This campaign raised a lot of awareness and educated the world on period poverty and its realness of it.

Bonang went as far as publicly calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to do something about this crisis as it is depriving young women of education.

Lerato Kganyago

Radio DJ and television presenter, Lerato Kganyago, is constantly addressing the crisis that is period poverty on her social media platforms. She is a voice for change and her statements do not go unheard.

Calling on others to use their voices, Lerato took matters into her own hand by creating her own line of sanitary products in 2020 called Flutter by LKG. They are affordable and the brand now helps provide sanitary wear for those who are not able to afford it.

Mihlali Ndamase

YouTuber and influencer Mihlali Ndamase has used her platform to educate and raise awareness on period poverty through her talk show, Girl Talk.

In 2018, Mihlali founded the Siyasizana Foundation alongside Instagram influencer Dineo Nono. The foundation supplies underprivileged communities with basic items such as food, stationary and sanitary items. The foundation also holds an annual pad drive which helps them distribute pads to girls in need.

