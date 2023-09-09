Talk host Trevor Noah has been trending on socials after an alleged gig worth millions came to light, angering South Africans

As his tourism contract scandal was the topic for the day, Mzansi reminisced when the comedian was the funniest man on the land

A debate ensued with Tweeps as they tried to decide if he was still funny after he moved to the US for greener pastures

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Netizens have reminisced about when Trevor Noah was still funny, ensuring a debate if he still has his sense of humour. Images: David M. Benett, Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg, Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Children's book author Trevor Noah may be losing his place in the hearts of South Africans after his R33 million tourism gig scandal. His reputation of being a funny man turned within hours.

Tweeps recall a time when Trevor Noah was funny

In the brutal streets of X, formerly known as Twitter, an old video from one of the comedian's hilarious stand-up shows had resurfaced. User @LeratoN uploaded a 5-minute clip of Trevor joking about a plane crash in Australia, impersonating the Aussie assent, comparing it to Mzansi.

He captions the clip with laughing emojis:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"When Trevor Noah was still funny."

Watch the clip below:

Social media users debate if Trevor Noah is still funny

Netizens could not decide if he was still the funny man that Mzansi used to know before relocating to the United States. These are some of the tweets:

@Dukes_Mokoena explained:

"He is still funny but professionally so."

@LeratoN_ challenged:

"Duks let's not lie, the man fell off. Name one joke in the last stand-up special that had you laughing like the people laughing in this video?"

@Mthokojose argued:

"He still is for me. He is one of the best comedians in the world."

@bigboy_motha said:

"Until he became Covid19 ambassador and friend of Ramapostponer."

@Vhamusanda1 explained:

"He has adapted to an international audience. The kind of jokes you tell to Americans or in the UK won't be funny to Soweto people. Vice versa. He just needs to change into different modes based on the audience."

@IzyizGold commented:

"Lol, when people could relate to his jokes, now his rich so he's experiences differ."

@KingDon_za was pro-Trevor:

"He's still funny have you seen his last stand-up?

@Sifisov1 agreed:

"He is still funny fam lol."

Trevor Noah denies knowledge of R33M tourism gig

In a related Briefly News report, the funny man denied any knowledge of being part of the multi-million Rand tourism campaign initiated by tourism minister Patricia De Lille.

The enraged talk show host was heard speaking to radio host Carol Ofori that he had no knowledge of the scandal and wished that the media should have done its fact-checking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News