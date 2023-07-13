Trevor Noah has much to celebrate as he is up for two Emmy Nominations, and his former home, The Daily Show , is up for three

The comedian was in celebratory mode when he posted a selfied in an aeroplane with his 248 friends

He has received love from his global supporters who are vying for him to take this one home

Congratulations are in order for Trevor Noah, who has been nominated at this year's Emmy Awards.

His successful Netflix special, 'I Wish You Would' and 'The Daily Show', have awarded him nominations. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Trevor Noah might have left the award-winning late-night talk show, but he still has a few accolades to collect for his excellent job.

Trevor is up for two Emmy Awards at the 2023 ceremony

The comedian's Netflix comedy special, I Wish You Would, has been nominated for the Outstanding Variety Special.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate, Noah said:

"Wow! Having my @Netflix special “I wish you would” nominated for an Emmy is absolutely mind-blowing. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and everyone who voted."

Trevor celebrates The Daily Show's award nominations

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has also received a few nominations, and the former host could not be more proud.

They are up for Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

"Wow! This is always so surreal. 3 Emmy noms for @thedailyshow. Thank you to @TelevisionAcad for the honour once again! And, of course, congrats to everyone behind the scenes at @thedailyshow. Chris McCarthy and the entire Paramount family! Thank you!"

Fans have congratulated Noah on this massive achievement

@chimmymia7 said:

"So happy for you Trevor you deserve every good thing coming your way congratulations."

@rolyvee said:

"Well deserved."

@nicsimpsonNic said:

"That is just awesome... Congratulations! Trevor, Love you much."

@LushiousDiva said:

"I was at the show in Toronto so um.. can I come? Congratulations @Trevornoah SO DESERVED! The show was EPIC!"

@eyeskyube said:

"I love it! Thank you for making it available in my country, and Congratz for the nominations. Hope you grab them all."

Source: Briefly News