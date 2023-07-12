Trevor Noah's mother Patricia Noah is allegedly in hot water with the South African Revenue Service over unpaid taxes

The popular businesswoman allegedly owes more than R50 million in taxes and the authorities are threatening to auction her properties

According to reports, Patricia Noah was given ten business days to come up with a payment plan to sort out her debt or face the full wrath of the law

Trevor Noah's mother Patricia Noah is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The businesswoman is allegedly in trouble with the taxman for not paying her dues.

Trevor Noah’s mother Patricia Noah allegedly owes Sars R50 million. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah's mother Patricia Noah allegedly owes Sars more than R50 million

Popular South African businesswoman Patricia Noah is in trouble with the South African Revenue Authority. Noah, who is also known for being comedian Trevor Noah's mother is reportedly owing more than R50 million in taxes.

According to City Press, this is the second time that Noah has landed in hot water over unpaid taxes. Per the publication, Patricia Noah was served with a letter of demand as she owed R24.2 million at the time.

Seven months down the line, the businesswoman was reportedly handed another letter of demand for owing R26 902 878.47. The letter of demand stated that Patricia has up to ten business days to come up with a payment plan or risk having her properties attached. Part of the letter of demand sent to Trevor's mother read:

"You may, within 10 business days from the date of this letter of demand, apply for any of the following remedies: payment instalments where you are unable to pay the full amount, suspension of the debt where you intend to submit or have submitted a formal dispute, compromise of a portion of the tax where this will provide a higher return to the fiscus than liquidation, sequestration, or other collection measure.

"Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions and possibly others: Sars may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money."

Trevor Noah's mother responds to claims she owes Sars R50 million

Patricia allegedly poured cold water on the claims. She stated that the matter was presented in court and the judge judged in her favour.

Source: Briefly News