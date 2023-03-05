The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams is reportedly in hot water after she failed to stick to the terms of a contract

According to reports on social media, Nonku Williams sought the services of a media company to manage her image but she failed to pay for the services

Nonku Williams is also being dragged to court for failing to show up for important engagements

Nonku Williams is allegedly being dragged to court by a media company for failing to oblige with the terms of a contract.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams is allegedly being sued for breach of contract. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The reality television star is reportedly being sued for loss of income, reputational damage and breach of contract.

Nonku Williams being taken to court for failing to comply with contract terms

According to Sunday World, the beautiful reality TV star and businesswoman is being taken to court by Mmadipotwana Media. Per the publication, Mmadipotwana Media had an agreement with Nonku that they would manage her reputation, source gigs for her, and negotiate endorsements and travel sponsors.

The RHOD star was allegedly obligated to pay an acquisition fee of R150 000 before the delivery of services of the contract on June 30 2022.

The company claims it delivered the services but Nonku never paid them and didn't attend some gigs

The South African noted that Mmadipotwana Media said it kept its end of the bargain and ensured that Nonku Williams becomes the brand she is today. The report states that the media company developed the star's A2B Winery brand, secured a one-year endorsement deal for her with Eyerus App, and facilitated her attendance at the Zanzibar Women’s Conference, among other things.

Ayanda Ncwane allegedly failing to keep late husband Sfiso Ncwane's business afloat, owes Sars over R2m

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly failing to keep her late husband's company Ncwane Communications which she took over in 2016 following gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's death.

The Real Housewives of Durban star has been owing the South Africa Revenue Service a staggering R2 million since 2020 and efforts to get her to pay have hit brick walls.

City Press reported that the late gospel star's widow has failed to pay off the debt despite being given ultimatums by the taxman. The publication also noted that Ayanda Ncwane recently removed herself as the company's sole director and added her young brother, Phupho Nkosiyazi Gumede.

Source: Briefly News