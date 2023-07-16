Burna Boy became a trending topic after news broke that he is coming back to South Africa in two months

Ticketpro revealed that the Last Last hitmaker will be headlining a concert hosted at FNB stadium.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the return of Burna, and many said they are anticipating the Johannesburg show

Nigerian musician Burna Boy is set to headline a concert at FNB Stadium on the 23rd of September.

Excitement builds as Burna Boy confirmed as headliner for FNB Stadium concert

Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since posters of the event started circulating. The question on everyone's mind is whether Burna Boy will be able to fill the massive stadium in Soweto, which boasts a capacity of 94 736.

With Burna's immense popularity and dedicated fanbase, many believe he has what it takes to pack the stadium.

The Afrobeat star has garnered a significant following in South Africa, and his infectious music has resonated with fans across the country.

Fans speculate whether Burna Boy will fill up FNB Stadium

However, some remain sceptical about Burna's ability to draw such a massive crowd.

Some argued that filling a stadium of this magnitude is no easy feat, even for an artist as popular as Burna.

Cassper Nyovest is the only African artist to have topped the attendance records at the iconic venue in 2017 with 68 000 people.

Twitter users discuss Burna Boy's upcoming concert in Soweto

@RudeDuvu said:

"Same weekend as Dstv Delicious? Yoh."

@unclx_swae mentioned:

"What's crazy and funny is that he'll probably fill up the stadium."

@Terrencemaponya asked:

"What's his position on the Amapiano and its origin first before we fill it up?"

@SiyandaNodlela wrote:

"Regardless of what he said about South Africans And his beef with AKA. There are enough Nigerians in JHB to fill up two FNBs."

@tt_018 posted:

"Burna had a chance to bring out AKA when he was here and missed out on that opportunity, would have been epic."

@mpho_WR added:

"We don't want him. He can fokkof."

@inobandras tweeted:

"Saw his show in the UK. I wish to see him in SA."

@zenande07 asked:

"Where can I buy tickets?"

