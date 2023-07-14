Amapiano continues to dominate the world stage, prompting American rapper to join

The Black and Yellow hitmaker joins other artists in showing interest to work with the genre

The news has brought much discomfort to many South Africans, who poured the rapper's plans with cold water

South Africa's Amapiano music has spread like wildfire across the globe, prompting international artists to join the bandwagon.

Wiz Khalifa is planning to release an Amapiano track in 2024. Images: Jerod Harris, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa shows interest in using Amapiano music

Young Wild and Free rapper Wiz Khalifa, born Cameron Jabril Thomaz, is the latest artist to reveal his plan to work with the genre, music magazine theyanos reports.

He announced his plan to be part of the movement during an Instagram live, saying:

"Y’all could get some Amapiano songs from me probably next year."

Twitter user @donghandhi_sa recorded it live and posted it on his page:

Tweeps couldn't help but respond to Khalifa's interest:

@nicki_D_ was concerned:

"I fear there's a huge misrepresentation of what Amapiano sounds like. Amapiano isn't Afrobeats with random log drums! ✋ These people ba senya sound ya rona!"

@ItsTime2Migrate didn't approve:

"Their market doesn't support anymore and now they want to hog Africans."

@OdutoluTimothy weighed in:

"But let's be serious and forget the rivalries, American music doesn't sell like before anymore (maybe to the African audience). 2010-2018, I can't do without American songs. But I can't say when last I listened to or followed American music. Now they're coming to us."

@sbxmusic_ gave a bit of friendly advice:

"We don't all have to do Amapiano."

@444rabitallula rejected it:

"We don’t want it."

@AuroraBarb9 commented:

"American artists must be going broke for them to start using amapiano for clout."

South African DJ rocks France crowd with Amapiano

In another Briefly News story on the Yanos, a South African DJ had the French running wild during his Amapiano set.

The moment was uploaded by a TikTok user DJ MadMaXx. The video has received over 30 000 likes and showcased how viral the genre is.

Here is the video of the show:

