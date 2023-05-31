South African singer Khanyisa Jaceni's hit song Zula Zula has caught the attention of American rapper Wiz Khalifa, as seen in a viral video circulating on Instagram and TikTok

The collaboration between Khanyisa Jaceni, Focalistic, and Villosoul on Zula Zula has garnered international appeal, showcasing the global reach of South African music

The video received praise from excited South Africans who expressed their happiness for Jaceni

Wiz Khalifa jammed to 'Zula Zula', a song from local artist Khanyisa Jaceni.

South African singer Khanyisa Jaceni's popular track Zula Zula has caught the attention of American rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Khanyisa Jaceni's Zula Zula caught the attention of American rapper Wiz Khalifa

In a viral clip shared on Instagram and TikTok, Wiz can be seen grooving to the infectious beat of the song.

According to TimesLIVE, Zula Zula was released in 2022 and featured collaborations with Focalistic and Villosoul.

The video's circulation on social media further highlights the global appeal of South African music.

Khanyisa reposted the video on her Insta, with the caption:

"It’s the Zula Way! Dankie Baba. Repost: @wizkhalifa"

Mzansi was excited and impressed by amapiano's appeal after Wiz Khalifa's video

Mzansi was impressed with Wiz's video, and excited over Jaceni's international appeal. Amapiano artists and music lovers rushed to the comments to praise the singer.

Rapper and singer @anele_zondo said:

"International baby."

Amapiano sensation @focalistic said:

"Uya Zula Zula!"

@official.qwabetwins said:

@kamo_ww said:

"Aw nkosi yam"

@villosoul_za said:

@tobeymbatha said:

@dbngogo said:

"Jaaa "

@manu_worldstar said:

"Haibo "

@mhawkeys said:

@snetemba_m said:

"Life clocked! "

@joseph__mjebhane said:

"It's a hit mntase... I won't forget the day I performed the Zula way "

