Ntsiki Mazwai, like most South Africans, is mourning the death of seasoned journalist Eusebius McKaiser

The poet expressed her shock on her Twitter page and mentioned that she loved Eusebius like a brother

Eusebius passed away on Tuesday afternoon after suffering from a suspected "epileptic seizure"

Ntsiki Mazwai paid tribute to Eusebius McKaiser. Image: @ntsikimazwai and @Eusebius

Source: Twitter

The media fraternity and country at large are reeling from the untimely death of Eusebius McKaiser.

The analyst and author died without a sign of illness on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg. Reports claim the A Bantu In My Bathroom author's death was caused by a seizure.

The 45-year-old's partner and Nduduzo Nyanda and family were said to be at the mortuary when the news was announced.

Ntsiki Mazwai pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser

One of the media personalities affected by Eusebius's unexpected passing is Ntsiki Mazwai. Despite her complicated relationship with the late political analyst, she conveyed her devastation on Twitter.

The controversial musician shockingly revealed that she was secretly fond of Eusebius.

"What? OMG! I loved to hate him, but deep down inside, I loved him as a brother. Rest well."

In the past, Ntiski has publicly criticised the late journalist and alleged that he spoke ill of her on his radio show.

See the tweet below:

Ntsiki Mazwai's Twitter followers weigh in on Eusebius' death

Ntsiki's followers were also shaken by the journalist's death and some posted wild theories and linked his death to Covid-19 vaccines.

@QueenMfucu mentioned:

"Life is indeed something else and very unpredictable yaz."

@thukzin_ wrote:

"Hay' maaaan wena!"

@ImhotepKofi commented:

"One of the thousand side effects of the covid jab is epileptic seizure. ‍♀️"

@ImhotepKofi

"We warned them they called us conspiracy theorists. #Pfizerjabs "

