Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to share her opinion after Thuli Phongolo dropped the assault charges against Maphorisa

Mazwai said couples should have their own courts to deal with their conflicts since celebrities dropping gender-based violence cases is normalising abuse

Mzansi was divided by Ntsiki's views, with some siding with her and others citing reasons why couple's court isn't needed

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's withdrawn gender-based violence (GBV) charges.

Ntsiki Mazwai says Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's controversy normalises abuse. Image: @djmaphorisa, @thuliphongolo, and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter early in the morning on 16 May, Mazwai shared her hot take on the matter and didn't mince her words.

In the clip Ntsiki shared on the timeline, she suggested that couples should have their own courts designated to solve their little quarrels. The former Unpopular Opinion host added that female celebrities dropping assault charges and taking their "abusive" men back is downplaying the serious GBV issue Mzansi is facing.

"It completely undermines genuine cases because clearly, you guys don't mind being in the back-and-forth abusive relationships, but it actually does matter in society. So I believe that couple needs their own systems because I'm tired of these celebrity girls dropping charges."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out Ntsiki's video below:

Mzansi split by Ntsiki Mazwai's opinion on GBV

Some peeps agreed with Ntsiki completely, while others believed the assault allegations were none of Mzansi's business.

@Les_Needy said:

"A valid point, presented with a bit of humour, and I'm here for it."

@yowwiVee shared:

"It's so annoying and a waste of time bakithi."

@peach_thapza replied

"This was simple and factual."

@azolaazey commented:

"Which time of yours was being wasted?"

@shametja_tebogo wrote:

"Or, maybe we should mind our business."

@Lentsoe_Lentsoe also said:

"How about we stop meddling in other people's affairs? Clearly, they prefer to solve their issues in the bedroom, not the courtroom."

@jwarasikhumba added:

"This is true."

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa issued a joint statement after GBV accusations

Ntsiki didn't mention names in her video, but everyone knew who she was talking about.

Thuli and Maphorisa have been trending since last week after Sandton police confirmed that the former Generations: The Legacy star opened an assault case against her bae.

However, ZALebs reported that Phongolo withdrew the assault charges, shocking everyone who commended her for opposing gender-based violence. Thuli also pulled another shocker when she and Phori released a joint statement.

In the viral online statement, the pair requested privacy and threatened to sue anybody spreading false information about their relationship.

Thuli Phongolo deletes posts from social media pages amid GBV allegations against DJ Maphorisa

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phonglo trended after news broke that DJ Maphorisa was arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

People were glued to her socials, hoping to see a formal statement, but the actress erased all posts from her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News