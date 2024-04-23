Thandiswa Mazwai remembered her mother 32 years after her passing with a touching tribute

The singer claimed that her memory of her mom is gradually fading, saying she feels sorry for her siblings for the pain they endured

Mzansi showed love to King Tha and praised her for carrying her mother's memory and spirit in her music

Thandiswa Mazwai paid tribute to her mother on her 32nd deathiversary. Images: thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai honoured her late mother on the 32nd anniversary of her passing. The Kulungile singer paid tribute to her mom with a touching message on her social media pages and received an outpouring of love from her supporters.

Thandiswa Mazwai pays trubute to her mom

On the 32nd anniversary of her mother's passing, Thandiswa Mazwai remembered her old lady with a touching tribute message.

The 48-year-old singer, who was only 16 when her mom died on 22 April 1992, says the memory of her mom continues to fade, and she often fails to recognise her.

Taking to her social media pages, King Tha shared an old photo of her smiling mother with background music of her song, Kulungile, with Nduduzo Makhathini:

"The memory continues to fade. They used to say I laughed like her; no one says that anymore. Sometimes, I hardly recognise the face, only that I know this is my mother.

"What a beautiful ancestor. I always shed a tear for those three little girls and that baby boy. They had a hard time, but they are fighting on."

A fan asked the Tiny Desk alumni if there were any songs her mother used to sing to her, and she responded:

"Stimela saseZola was her favourite song, and Revelations which I put in my Zabalaza album. We also sang Pavarotti together; we loved Paradise Road by Joy.

"We watched movies, went to plays and bought clothes at the flea market on Mary Fitzgerald Square. We read books together, played a lot and loved amagwinya and toasted chicken mayo sandwiches."

Mzansi shows love to Thandiswa Mazwai

Netizens gathered to pay their respects to Thandiswas Mazwai's mom, and sent the singer some words of encouragement:

bongiwemlangeni said:

"A great teacher. Without her, some of us would never have made it past matric. 'Ngiyibele elide,' she used tell us. 'I am here to sign my signature in your hearts,' She did!"

inakude_ showed love to Thandiswa:

"Kulungile. We have met her through you; your music."

n2bko wrote:

"May her soul continue to rest in eternal peace. She is super proud of you."

