Singer Thandiswa Mazwai shared that her new single, Kulungile is an ode to her younger self

The award-winning star encouraged her fans to let the song take them to the other side

Thandiswa Mazwai recently enjoyed some much-needed attention after the success of her tiny desk performance

Legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai has released a new song. The award-winning singer expressed what the song means to her and what she hopes her fans take away from it.

Thandiswa Mazwai shared that her new song ‘Kulungile’ is dedicated to her younger self. Image: @thandiswamazwai

Mazwai releases new song ahead of album release

Thandiswa Mazwai revealed on Instagram that she has released a new single, Kulungile. The star explained that the song is an ode to her younger self as it speaks of her childhood traumas.

The award-winning superstar encouraged her fans to really listen to the song as it might transport them to another realm. On Instagram, Mazwai wrote:

"KULUNGILE. Out now. It is a 6-minute odyssey, so please take the time to listen, breathe and let the song take you out the other side. I love you. This is my story and the story of so many of us who walk around with wounds from our childhoods."

Fans gush over Mazwai's song

Reacting to the song, fans dubbed Mzansi's very own Erykah Badu.

kt_kingslayer:

"You are our Erykah Badu in South Africa, honestly."

kutlontsiman:

"Thank you so much King, I listened to this song in the car this morning while looking at my childhood picture. And I had tears thinking of what this little girl has been through. Thank you for such a healing song, a song that forces one to revisit and heal the wounds. Kea leboga Kgosi Tha! Can't wait to see you on the eleventh."

nakhaneofficial:

"Beautiful. Kodwa you broke my heart."

prineccofficial:

"I’m not okay Ma’am."

duchesswaafrica:

"I want to fix that old wound from way back when."

yomipapu:

"I love you wholeheartedly."

tshedisomakhele:

"Best believe, it's on repeat!"

asi_cata:

"I really love you and I am not pretending."

zintle_gq:

"Happy New Year to us. I love you King Tha."

Mzansi raves over Thandiswa Mazwai's tiny desk performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thandiswa Mazwai recently enjoyed some much-needed attention after the success of her tiny desk performance.

The legendary singer's performance has garnered quite a large viewership since its premiere, and fans are rooting for her all the way, especially since the release of her album, Sankofa, is near.

