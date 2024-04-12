The late AKA's girlfriend Anele Tembe marked three years since her tragic passing in Cape Town

The young chef was remembered by her older sister Palesa Tembe on Thursday, 11 April 2024

Palesa penned a heartfelt tribute on her late sister's death anniversary on her social media page

Palesa Tembe remembered her late little sister Anele. Image: @thecitizen, @palitembe

Source: UGC

Thursday, 11 April 2024, marked three years since the tragic death of young chef Anele 'Nellie' Tembe and her family is still awaiting answers for her passing after rejecting the claim that she took her own life. Her older sister and TV presenter, Palesa Tembe, still mourns her.

Palesa Tembe remembers Anele on her death anniversary

With the family still mourning the death of their daughter, sister and niece, award-winning TV presenter Palesa Tembe still feels the void of her younger sister and AKA's former lover Anele who fell from her hotel room at the upmarket Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town in 2021.

Palesa remembered her young sister and paid tribute to her in a heartfelt post on her Twitter (X) page. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"My life changed when yours ended, here on earth, 3yrs ago on this day. I love you always maTembe.️ 11/04/2021."

See the post below:

SA pays tribute to Anele

After sharing her post on social media, many netizens poured out their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to the late aspiring young chef Anele Tembe. See some of the comments below:

@ADS_ZAR wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"My goodness it’s been 3 years already; may her soul continue to rest."

@nicholasp2105 shared:

"That relationship wasnt suppose to happen."

@TopsAfrica commented:

"A day we will never ever forget and a life we will always celebrate. Rest well our lil Sis. We love you always MaTembe."

@Lethabo_Kiletji mentioned:

"Nelly your life was cut short. Fly high Angel."

@Real_NelaQubeka responded:

"May her beautiful soul continue to bless you more & guide you . And may Matembe rest in peace."

Nota Baloyi calls out AKA's friends

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi calling out AKA's friends for their lack of support.

The controversial music executive dragged the Supa Mega's close buddies after seeing that the rapper's father was alone during court proceedings.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News