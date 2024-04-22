South African rapper Boity Thulo announced the passing of her grandmother, Lelo, on social media, months after her grandfather's death last year

South African rapper Boity Thulo has taken to social media to announce the untimely passing of her grandmother. The star who was close to her granny Lelo shared cute pictures and a touching caption.

Boity Thulo's grandmother Lelo passes away

Losing a loved one is never easy. Boity Thulo has announced the death of her grandmother, Lelo, who passed away months after her grandfather who died late last year. The star has always expressed her love for her grandparents because they raised her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Bakae rapper shared pictures alongside her granny and penned a sweet message. She said she didn't have much words to say because of the pain. The caption read:

"My darling Angel Lelo. ❤️ I don’t have much words right now but I just want to Thank you with all of my being for being the greatest example of LOVE, COMPASSION, KINDNESS and SELFLESSNESS. I am yet to meet one of your kind and I’m eternally grateful that I got the privilege of experiencing the blessing that you are.

"Fly high with the angels in Heaven, where you belong. I hope you have a beautiful reunion with your husband, your sister and your mother. Till we meet again, Lelo. I love you like no other. ❤️️ Rest, my Queen."

Mzansi shows love to Boity after her grandmother's death

Social media users flooded the star's page with heartwarming condolence messages. Many send her love because they know how much Boity loves her grandmother.

@somizi wrote:

"Oh no B. Yo other half of your heart. I was hoping this is a birthday message. So sorry"

@yayarsa commented:

"I’m sorry for your loss my love "

@pearlmodiadie added:

"Sending you love and my heartfelt condolences my babe, I am so sorry for your loss."

@thembisamdoda said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss❤️. Sending love to you and your family."

@nandi_madida wrote:

"My sister I’m so sorry, she was blessed with someone who loved you as much as you did. ❤️"

