Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently turned 27 years old on 29 November

Her mother, Pumla Ndamase, penned a sweet message to her on Instagram and lauded her amazing soul

The media personality Mihlali Ndamase reacted to the message by professing her love for Pumla

Mihlali Ndamase received a sweet message from her mother Pumla Ndamase. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase clocked in 27 years old on 29 November. The media personality's mother decided to brighten up her day by sending a shout-out to her.

Pumla Ndamase praises daughter Mihlali

On her Instagram page, Pumla Ndamase penned a sweet message to her daughter and lauded her amazing soul.

"Today I gave birth to one of the most amazing souls, my Mafungwashe, my Princess iMimiliza zika mamakhe. Happy Happy Birthday my baby, I pray God keeps you for me. May he protect you and grant you a long life.

"Here's to more prosperity & health. I love you so much, my baby. Many more years to you, may the Lord cause His face to shine upon you, babe girl."

Mihlali and co react to the message

The media personality Mihlali Ndamase reacted to the message by professing her love for Pumla.

She said: "Mommy thank you so much, I love you!"

Mzansi also wishes Mihlali a happy birthday.

thickleeyonce

"You did so amazing mama. Happy Birthday Mimi."

brendamhlongo_official said:

"Happy Birthday my baby."

teamskinnybae said:

"Happy birthday to the gorgeous young lady @mihlalii_n may God grant you the desires of your heart sweetie. Have an awesome day!"

vanessa_mqoco said:

"Happy birthday to the most gorgeous daughter. Wishing her the greatest things. Loving her always."

zikhonangxata87 mentioned:

"Her mother’s daughter, thank you for this beautiful gift Ma."

ayandabuttons added:

"Happy birthday @mihlalii_n wishing you many many more years to come @hrh.pumz_nd happy Nzala Bantu my friend."

pablozdollysomgee said:

"Happy birthday to your doll, may God grant her all the desires of her heart."

majuju_4sho said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, may all God's grace and wisdom keep locating you. This day, may you have renewed blessings to grow you into a formidable woman."

Mihlali Ndamase shares birthday pictures

In a previous report from Briefly News, brand ambassador Mihlali Ndamase turned a year older and celebrated in style.

To mark her 27th birthday, she partook in a vintage photoshoot, posting four pictures to usher her into the new year.

Celebville went crazy over the photos, saying she has reclaimed her glory as one of Mzansi's 'it' girls.

