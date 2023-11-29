Brand ambassador Mihlali Ndamase turned a year older and celebrated in style

To mark her 27th birthday, she partook in a vintage photoshoot, posting four pictures to usher her into the new year

Celebville went crazy over the photos, saying she has reclaimed her glory as one of Mzansi's 'it' girls

Mihlali Ndamase celebrated her 27th birthday with a stylish photoshoot. Images: @taff_murda_, @mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase, once one of South Africa's favourite girls, turned a year older on Wednesday, 29 November. After a year of controversies, he gracefully unlocked the 27th chapter of her life in a fun manner.

Mihlali Ndamase celebrates her 27th birthday with 4 pictures

Miss Ndamase posted on her Instagram a vintage-inspired photoshoot, where she holds up an old phone set, with a stack of dollars while channelling the old Hollywood glamour style. She captioned her post:

"27 called and I answered."

Check out Mihlali's fabulous 27th birthday photoshoot below:

Mihlali Ndamase's 27th birthday photoshoot lows people away

Her Instagram post was met by excited social media observers who felt she had regained her glory as one of the best influencers in the country, especially after being "cancelled" for dating a married man and assaulting gossip monger Musa Khawula:

thuliphongolo affirmed:

"Hello, it’s still HER, thanks! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOLL."

boity added:

"Happy birthday gorgeous boo."

ayandathabethe_ praised:

"Phew! Coming in Hotttt …"

sibz_jolie said:

"Happy Birthday honey boo."

yayarsa celebrated her pup:

"Happiest Birthday pretty lady! Blessings upon blessings to you! Wasn’t your pet also born just the other day? So many celebrations!"

snimhlongo hailed her:

"Happy birthday to an icon."

lisamadibe wished:

"Happy birthday beautiful, may 27 come with endless blessings and Joy!"

mpitivuyo added:

"Shot!! Happy Birthday Barbie, keep shining ke sana."

=she_nailedit_beaute complimented:

"Happy birthday to the best to ever do it."

Mihlali Ndamase celebrates her dog's birthday

In a related Briefly News story, Mihlali's dog, Leo, turned a year older, and she threw a lavish photoshoot to celebrate the cute pup's life.

The celebrations stunned people, questioning the purpose of Mimi styling the day to celebrate the cute puppy's life in luxury.

