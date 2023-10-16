Rapper Boitumelo Thulo opened up about her grandfather's passing recently

The actress and rapper shared on Twitter that she is still trying to make sense of his death

The star also mentioned it was her first experience of witnessing a death at a home she grew up in

Boity Thulo talked about how her grandfather's passing has affected her. Image: @boitythulo

Death be not proud. Rapper Boity Thulo has opened up about the death of her grandpa, who passed away a year ago.

Boity talks about her grandpa's passing

Boity Thulo has topped the trending list yet again. The star has been vocal about the love she has for her grandparents as she was raised by them since childhood, Boity once wrote a heartfelt message for her grandmother on her birthday.

Recently, the star opened up about how she is still mourning her grandfather's death. Boity shared on Twitter how she is still trying to make sense of what happened.

She wrote:

"On Wednesday, it will be a year since my grandpa passed on. And I still have not dealt with the passing. I’ve just ignored it because it makes no sense to me still. I have little to no emotion towards it because it’s not yet a part of my reality. Weird.

"My grandpa’s passing was my first “first hand” experience of passing at home… as in seeing a casket in a home I grew up in. The first funeral ko ntlung. Dunno if it makes sense. So yeah, just a strange disconnection that I can’t come to terms with as yet."

Check out the tweets below:

Fans showered Boity with heartfelt messages

Shortly after the media personality shared her tweets about her grandpa's passing, netizens showered her with some love and heartfelt messages. Check out some of the comments below:

@Reelou1 wrote:

"Same with my grandfather actually sat in his room till they came to fetch his body, kissed his forehead and kept talking to him. I could not believe that he really left me, my first heartbreak."

@Superliciousnes said:

"It is quite heavy, for me, it is umama, I was blown away with disbelief while, at the same time, I had to focus as the whole funeral prep needed attention. Also, the visit to the mortuary is some traumatic experience..it stays with a person for a while."

@kaNamagagula said:

"Same, but with my grandmother, let alone the passing happening right in front of you. Going to the mortuary. Helping dress her. Quite heavy."

@_Tsheg0 wrote:

"Same with my grandmother. Life has not made sense; it’s been 9 years now, and I’m still yet to be okay."

@SibiMapiet replied:

"I just lost my grandma recently. I still can't forget about her, so hard to forget."

@_Kgali responded:

"Losing someone who raised you with love hurts deeply. My aunt passed away in 2015, to this day, I still cry when I think about her, and I still can't believe she's no more. Some days are better than others, though. Mara ei."

@Carol_2hlo said:

"Same with my father, I was 7 years old when he died. Today, I'm 24, but I still vividly remember what happened that day: what he was wearing, the colour of the towel they covered his face with, who was doing what, etc."

