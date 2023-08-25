TV personality Boity Thulo shed light on her spirituality and the various spiritual journeys she has attempted

The Wuz Dat hitmaker told Tbo Touch on Metro FM that the entertainment industry pushed her to take spirituality more serious

Boity Thulo surprised her fans in 2016 when she announced that she was undergoing training to become a traditional healer

Boity Thulo featured on Tbo Touch's Metro FM show and spoke about her spirituality and how the entertainment industry pushed her to take it more seriously. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

TV personality Boity Thulo shared the story about her spirituality on Tbo Touch's show on Metro FM. The rapper said she always prays before leaving her house.

Boity Thulo opens up about her spirituality

Boity spoke about how the industry pushed her to take spirituality seriously.

During the interview with Tbo Touch, the rapper and reality TV star said she had to learn to take the condition of her soul very seriously because she works in entertainment.

Boity further shared that the entertainment industry is ruthless and soul-damaging:

"Having gone through various types of spiritual journeys, I think definitely being in this industry pushed me to harness and make my spiritual foundation even stronger.

"Our industry is a soul snatcher, you have to do extra work when you’re moving in the space because you don't know what people are doing."

Watch the clip below:

Boity Thulo confirmed that she's a sangoma

According to TimesLIVE, in 2016, Boity Thulo surprised her fans when she confirmed on Instagram that she was undergoing training to become a sangoma. However, she received backlash from netizens about her calling.

Boity also revealed that she had yet to start practising as a sangoma.

“I am a sangoma but I haven't been physically practising. It's not a part of my journey as yet. How it works with ancestors is that they need you to sit down and start the work of consulting and that's the path that they put you on, then it will come,” Boity shared.

Boity Thulo is ready to have a baby

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Boity is finally ready to have a baby. The star announced the news on Twitter.

The rapper also hinted on her timeline that she is confident she'll make a great mother. She says that motherhood is her ultimate calling.

