Boity Thulo spearheaded a social media discussion about the new Twitter logo

The Ba Kae star was among many tweeps who felt displaced when navigating the app

Some netizens took the opportunity to find humour in what was supposed to be a moment of silence for the iconic bird

Socialite Boity Thulo was hit by an epiphany when she realised that Elon Musk was not bluffing with the new Twitter logo.

Boity Thulo and her followers are struggling to adapt to the new Twitter logo changed by Elon Musk. Images: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk buys and changes the Twitter app

Tweeps have noted that their Twitter experience has changed since South African-born billionaire Elon Musk bought the messaging app.

One of the most notable changes was changing the blue bird logo to the new metallic X logo.

The rapper took to her timeline to ask her followers if the iconic Twitter bird had flown from the nest/ she captioned:

"Bathong, lona? The Twitter bird is really gone?"

Check out the post below:

Social media users respond to the new Twitter logo

Her followers responded with funny tweets:

@MeetSAbiz had the perfect explanation:

"It flew too high and got hit by @SpaceX rocket. And @elonmusk marked the spot of the accident with an X using @Tesla automation. Get it? It's neuroscience at the end of the day.

@Nazabella noted:

"The X looks like a Checkers Xtra saving logo."

@gabrielnkuna corrected:

"X marks the sport. We don't tweet anymore. We mark and remark."

@NgwanagaOumama joked:

"Yep, Ntate Tito Mboweni is probably cooking it as we speak."

@SamL17401277 commented:

"We're solving for X now."

@Nokuthu385 said:

"Was shocked just now thought I deleted Twitter then I saw this X n clicked on it then boom Twitter."

@ReeGodsSoldier gave some direction:

"It flew away and they put an x. X marks the spot where you can find the bird."

Source: Briefly News