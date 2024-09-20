An old clip of a snippet of the Springboks' docuseries Chasing the Sun resurfaced on TikTok

The video shows coach Rassie Erasmus getting emotional after talking about rugby player Makazole Mapimpi's jersey

Social media users in the comment section praised Rassie and showed Mapimpi their support

Rassie Erasmus got emotional about Makazole Mapimpi in a throwback video. Images: Brendan Moran / Getty Images, @makazoli / Instagram

A throwback video of Rassie Erasmus getting emotional over one of Makazole Mapimpi's rugby jerseys resurfaced, capturing the hearts of many once again. Fans adored seeing Rassie's raw emotions and expressed their support for both the coach and Mapimpi.

For the love of rugby

A rugby fan named Sam uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@s.m.chronicles) sharing a snippet of the last episode of the docuseries Chasing the Sun. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of the Springboks' journey to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

In the clip, Rassie got emotional when asked who rugby star Mapimpi played for.

The teary-eyed coach responded:

"Do you know the story about the jerseys? On the back of the jerseys, there are numbers. You had to have photos of family members. He only had photos of himself because he had nobody else."

Rassie said that when Mapimpi was asked why he chose pictures of himself, he stated that his brother died and didn't have a picture of his father.

"He doesn't just play for one thing. He has a massive heart."

Watch the throwback video below:

Mzansi praises Rassie and Mapimpi

Social media users got just as emotional as Rassie in the viral throwback video. People also applauded the coach and expressed their love for Mapimpi.

An honest @luvo_moriri commented:

"No matter how many times I see this, I cry."

@xhosanostrin1 shared their thoughts, saying:

"Rassie is not the coach. He's the father of the Springboks."

@felicityb555 wrote in the comment section:

"So, so sad. Rassie, you have a heart of gold."

@pagnier1 spoke about Mapimpi when they said:

"He will forever have a family. South Africans are his family. He's an outstanding player."

@minoenie told app users:

"Mapimpi will go down as one of the greatest players in rugby history. I’m sure lots of kids look up to him."

@lulekangcobo said to the online community:

"The story that made most of us fall in love with Mapimpi. I was so happy to hear that his wife was having a child. He now has someone."

Video of Makazole Mapimpi's pregnant wife surfaces

Last week, Briefly News reported that the rugby star was trending online after news of his marriage and expecting his first child went viral.

Controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a video on X of the pregnant woman, leaving social media users to share their opinions in the comments.

