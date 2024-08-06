Ahead of the match against Australia on Saturday, 10 August 2024, coach Rassie Erasmus has handed Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw their first starts in a Bok jersey

The two stars previously made their debuts off the bench and will now be given a chance to shine from the first whistle in Brisbane

Local rugby fans praised the Boks on social media, describing the squad selection as the best they have seen

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw in the starting line-up to face Australia on Saturday, 10 August 2024, in Brisbane.

The world champions will kick off their Rugby Championship campaign against the Wallabies at a stadium where they have experienced struggles in the past.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Elrigh Louw will make their starting debuts for the Springboks. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and David Davies/PA.

Source: Getty Images

Flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu has impressed fans since debuting in the 41-13 victory over Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024, and Erasmus has backed him to continue his development.

The Springboks named two new starters

The Boks named the squad to face Australia on their Twitter (X) profile:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus confirmed the flyhalf will start alongside Louw, who first joined the squad ahead of the Portugal clash in Bloemfontein.

Erasmus said:

"Sacha has made a notable impact off the bench in all four Tests he has played so far, and he's slotted into the system with ease, so we are excited to see what dynamic he adds to the team as a starter. His goal-kicking has also been impressive, and we know that against teams like Australia, New Zealand, and Argentina, the margins are tiny, so every point will count."

Fans praise the Bok selection

Local rugby fans praised the Springboks team selection on social media, expressing their excitement ahead of the match.

Jean-Charles de la Harpe backed the selection:

"Great team; hopefully, Grant Williams will start the next game."

Nathi Nice hopes for the best:

"Good team. This is a big opportunity for Sacha; Suncorp Stadium is a fortress, so if he puts out a great performance and the Boks come out on top, he's nailed on to be the next fly half after Handre Pollard.

Bhupendra Solanki is a fan:

"Great team and bold selections. I'm glad Sacha gets a start. Elrigh is a solid selection."

Blue Bulls Super Fɑn backed Sascha:

"Happy for Sacha getting his first start; the kid is pure talent."

Auke Steyn applauded the team selection:

"Probably one of the best squads in a while."

The Springboks are excited to face Australia

As Briefly News reported, Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the side is excited to face Australia on Saturday, 10 August 2024, in Brisbane.

The assistant coach said the side looks forward to facing the Wallabies after winning three of their last four Test matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News