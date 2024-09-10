Rugby union player Makazoli Mapimpi has been trending on social media after news of him being married and expecting his first child went viral

Recently, the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula revealed who Mapimpi's wife is and her face

Many netizens weighed in on the star's wife and shared their opinions about her on social media

Makazoli Mapimpi’s wife has been revealed on social media. Image: @makazoli

Source: Instagram

Social media is abuzz as Springbok player Makazoli Mapimpi again makes headlines on social media.

Makazoli's wife's name and face revealed on social media

The Springboks Union player Makazoli Mapimpi became the talk of the town once again after news of his being married and expecting his first child.

Recently, the controversial gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula released some files on who Mapimpi's wife is and her face. Khawula shared a video of the wife, whose name is said to be Swazi, revealing her face and her baby bump on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the video:

"Makazoli Mapimpi's wife Swazi reveals they are expecting a child."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on the revelation of Mapimpi's wife

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the video on social media, many netizens had mixed reactions about Makazoli's wife. See some of the comments below:

@lucky59316920 wrote:

"I don’t like her for him, she looks like a mean person. Ohhh Makazole I hope you made the right choice apha tana."

@bad_option88 congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations to them abaqhame bande!"

@MissLihleM said:

"She looks a bit evil."

@MmakgosiLove responded:

"Wow, a black rugby player with an actual black wife, congratulations to the beautiful couple."

@justmash01 replied:

"She looks like the shouting type...the type that controls."

@Kamva60163050 commented:

"Mapimpi deserves someone whose humble maan, lo sisi is far from it."

@ZakesPeople1 mentioned:

"Yoh Makazoli went for a baddie."

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi’s old school gets revamped

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote about how Mapimpi's former primary school received an incredible revamp following the airing of the documentary MAP1MP1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story.

RYOBI Africa fulfilled their promise to upgrade Mapimpi's former school. According to Mike Sharman, RYOBI Africa vowed to step in and fix Mapimpi's neglected former primary school, and they stuck to their promise.

