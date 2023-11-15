Makazole Mapimpi's documentary, MAP1MP1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story , has spurred the much-needed renovation of his former neglected primary school

Following the documentary's premiere, RYOBI Africa fulfilled their promise to upgrade Mapimpi's former school

Rugby fans applauded Mapimpi's positive impact, expressing gratitude for the school's transformation

Makazole Mapimpi's former primary school is getting a much-needed upgrade. Well-wishers promised to chip in and renovate the Springboks player's old school after the MAP1MP1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story premiered.

Springboks player Makazole Mapimpi’s former primary school has been renovated. Image: @Jan Kruger - World Rugby/World Rugby, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images and @mikesharman

Makazole Mapimpi's former school gets renovated

It's good to see that Makazole Mapimpi's documentary MAP1MP1: The Makazole Mapimpi Story prompted the renovation of his former school.

According to Mike Sharman, RYOBI Africa vowed to step in and fix Mapimpi's neglected former primary school and they stuck to their promise. Sharing pictures of how it's started vs how it's going on his X page, Sharman wrote:

"When we made the #Map1mp1 doccie, @RYOBI_Africa promised to fix @Makazole16’s neglected primary school. We’re on track to have the school ready for the new school year. Beyond humbled."

Rugby fans praise Maimpi for his impact

Social media users shared heartwarming reactions to the post. Many praised Mapimpi for his influence, resulting in his neglected former primary school being revamped.

@Pearloysias wrote:

"Oh man, this is amazing, Mike! You guys are doing great work x."

@girlfrommarsza added:

"Love this! What a special way to give back."

@RaysGoneTru commented:

"Watched the doccie back then. Wow, such commitment and follow-through. Be blessed guys."

@Mantshinga noted:

"Well done guys. I have a few choice words for our government and the governing party, but let's keep the joy of this moment."

@oupa1000 wrote:

"Wow, great work guys. May God continue to bless you. Stories like these inspire the nation & give us unlike corruption we see every day."

Siphiwe Tshabalala hangs out with Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse

