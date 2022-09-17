President Cyril Ramaphosa spent some time at the Jagersfontein hospital where he ran into a new mom

The President held the newborn baby girl and the touching moment was caught on camera and shared online

The people of Mzansi love how humble and soft Ramphosa is and flooded the comment section with kind messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a 1 day old baby when he went to go see patients in Jagersfontein hospital and the moment has warmed many hearts. The mother was so proud that her baby girl had been held by the President.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had people gushing over a moment he shared with a new mom and her beautiful baby. Image: TikTok / @athigeleba

Source: UGC

It is a great honour to have your baby be held by the president of your country. This mom appreciated Ramaphosa taking time to visit the hospital and can’t wait to tell her baby the story when she is older.

TikTok user @athigeleba witnessed the moving moment and shared a clip on social media. Ramaphosa was so sweet with the new-born baby. Having three daughters himself, the President loved that it was a baby girl, said it was “the best.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi citizens swoon over the President holding a tiny baby

The people of Mzansi loved watching the President melt in the presents of a baby girl. They are sure this blessing will bestow greatness upon the baby girl.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Khodani_billy said:

“That's a blessing from president this child will be famous, trust me may God bless you President and the mother.”

@Wendy_Tshabalala11 said:

“You are so humble President.”

@bela07gmail.com said:

“Humble preference, may God bless you ”

@Dawson Wellington said:

“So kind of him this man is so soft and humble.”

@shihlukeM said:

“The sweetest president ever❤️”

Schoolgirl meets President Cyril Ramaphosa, calls him by his first name, Mzansi peeps bust over ama2k

In related news, Briefly News reported that yhe youth of today are a different kind. Seeing a young girl meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and address him by his first name gave elders chest pains.

Back in the day, it was a given that you’d address anyone older than you by either their surname or aunt or uncle… definitely not by their first name straight up.

TikTok user @palesadubee ran into the President on the road and had to snap a clip. Sharing it on social media the young girl showed everyone that uncle Cyril said her name and that she is apparently on a first-name basis with the man himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News