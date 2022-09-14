President Cyril Ramaphosa was met by an ama2K who addressed him by his first name and got elders into a frizz

TikTok user @palesadubee met the President and shared the moment on social media, spilling all the sass

People could not believe the girl called the President just Cyril and got him to address her by her name on camera

The youth of today are a different kind. Seeing a young girl meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and address him by his first name gave elders chest pains.

TikTok user @palesadubee met President Cyril Ramaphosa and called him by his first name, leaving many tripping. Image: TikTok / @palesadubee

Source: UGC

Back in the day, it was a given that you’d address anyone older than you by either their surname or aunt or uncle… definitely not by their first name straight up.

TikTok user @palesadubee ran into the President on the road and had to snap a clip. Sharing it on social media the young girl showed everyone that uncle Cyril said her name and that she is apparently on a first-name basis with the man himself.

Sis had zero chill and Mr President was so accommodating shame.

“I met the president in the morning #fypシ #SAMA28 #trending”

The people of Mzansi could not believe what they just saw and heard

With 4.4 million views on the clip, lil sis had many elders letting her know that she had them shook. Addressing the President by his first name is something the older generation would never even try. People respected the young girl’s energy and made it known in the comments.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Phakama said:

“Ntate Cyril , uyashlaza as ama 2000.”

@Nomthandazo Phumzile Gwala said:

“You instructed the state president to say your name! Now down to you queen ”

@Zaida Weimers said:

“Not you calling him by his name .”

@Sibusiso Malindi said:

“she legit just called the president by his name straight up…respect this queen.”

@Aviwe Jodwana said:

“by his raw name?! Ama 2K are menaces ”

@ZIGGY ZAH said:

“I don’t know how many times I watched this the “Whuuu Cyril” is dusting me.”

