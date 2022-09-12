Neo Rapetsoa took to social media to let her people know that she is part of the Generations: The Legacy fam

The stunning influencer praised God as she made the big announcement, sharing pics from her dressing room

Fans cannot wait to see Neo on the show and are sure she will bring some heat no one ever expected

Mzansi social media influencer Neo Rapetsoa has made it onto one of South Africa’s most loved soapies, Generations: The Legacy. A big gig for the talented star.

Neo Rapetsoa bagged a spot on Generations: The Legacy and is buzzing. Image: Twitter / Neo Rapetsoa

Source: Twitter

The soapie has been gracing SA small screens with action-packed drama since 1994 when it was simply known as Generations. Getting this role is a huge step for Neo.

Taking to Twitter, the influential star announced her new gig, praising God for giving her this opportunity. Neo let fans know that they will be seeing her on Generations: The Legacy next week as a character named Didi.

“In awe of His grace

“I can’t wait for y’all to meet Didi on @Gen_legacy next week ”

Fans shower Neo with love, welcoming her to their favourite show

This is a big deal and Neo’s fans made that clear in the comments. Seeing her on one of their favourite shows is a dream come true and they could not be happier for the boss babes.

Take a look at some of the awesome messages:

@erica_mantseki said:

“You are making big moves congratulations Neo”

@laonetshupelo_m said:

“Perfect casting...you actually look like Fikile❤”

@TheChiefsWay said:

“Welcome to the best soapy in the world. ”

@YourfaveBhuti said:

“Haibo what level is this? Congratulations Superstar!”

@KatlegoT_ said:

“DOORS JUST KEEP OPENING! He is worthy to be praised! so happy for you sana, make us proud. ”

@nxamalalak said:

@thebusisiwealso said:

