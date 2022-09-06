Former Generations actor Jafta Mamabolo took to social media to announce that he was one of the big winners at the SAFTAs 2022

The Limpopo star expressed his shock in an Instagram post, saying he did not expect to receive such a huge honour in his career

South Africans and familiar industry colleagues have all flocked to his comments section to congratulate the talented actor

South African actor Jafta Mamabolo took to social media to express his delight at winning two major awards at the 2022 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Former ‘Generations’ actor Jafta Mamabolo has won two trophies at Saftas. Image: @jaftamamabolo

Source: Instagram

According to the Daily Sun, the Limpopo-born actor received Best Achievement Awards for Scriptwriting in a Feature Film and Best Actor. The awards recognise his efforts in the feature film Freedom, in which he appeared alongside the late Mary Twala, Keneth Nkosi, Nicole Mathope, and many other talented actors.

Taking to Instagram, Jafta Mamabolo expressed his gratitude to all of the pre and post-production companies he worked with, including showmax. Jafta shared two posts on different days because the awards show was a two-day event (2 and 3 September 2022) and he had won awards in both, further reports the Daily Sun.

Jafta Mamabolo shared the following post on Instagram:

South African celebrities and fans congratulate Jafta Mamabolo

@dineomoeketsi said:

"JAFFY!!!! I love this for you so so sooooo much!!!! Deserving, worthy, and about time!!! Proud, just proud! "

@samkelondlovu wrote:

" this is so amazing Jaffie❤️ so so deserving."

@thesivu shared:

"C’mon, buddy!!! Congratulations. Another one!"

@nobuhle1 posted:

"Congratulations "

@showmaxonline replied:

"jaftamamabolo Well deserved "

@obeeking commented:

" Congratulations my guy... Let the stars shine as brightly as they can because your name is definitely up there. "

@tsholo_pt also said:

"About time, so excited for you"

@gradwellmagalhaes added:

"You are on a roll!! Keep raising the bar "

