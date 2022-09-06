Former Massive Music host Anele Zonndo took to Instagram to share the stunning visuals for her hit song Ingwe

The talented upcoming rapper has spoken out about her journey from working in television to now making music

South African peeps have flocked to her comments section to rave about Ingwe's music video snippet

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Anele has taken to her timeline to show her followers a preview of her music video for the smash hit Ingwe.

‘The River’ actress Anele Zondo has proudly declared Reason as her ghostwriter. Image: @reasonhd_ and @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the star transitioned from acting and presenting to music production in September 2021. Anele is overjoyed that her music career is finally taking off.

The former Massive Music host can't wait for South Africans to hear some of the tracks, which feature industry greats such as Nadia Nakai and Blxckie, among others.

Anele Zondo, who draws inspiration from international stars such as Cardi B and Summer Walker, refuses to box herself, further reports the publication.

“I'm not going to box myself with a genre. There are a few R&B tracks I've done, Amapiano, gqom, and more."

TshisaLIVE reports that Anele has admitted to using a ghostwriter, but she insists that the stories she tells through her songs are authentic. Reason, one of the top rappers in Mzansi, is Anele Zondo's ghostwriter.

"He helps me with the pen but he can never tell my life story. Every time I go into the studio there are one to three people."

SA peeps react to Anele Zondo's Ingwe visuals

@nqobilekhwezi said:

"Love this video you did amazing beautiful "

@leandra.vert shared:

"It looks proper"

@tumimillicent posted:

"You killed it wow"

@official_kingcoward_s.a wrote

"You’re the South African Version of @iamcardib ❤️❤️❤️"

@mekupbyelizmeferreira replied:

"You are an icon This is just the beginning of so much in store for you! A true inspiration! What an incredible experience to have been a part of this! ❤️❤️❤️"

@olebogengbaby commented:

"The best way to introduce yourself to the game !! ‍"

@yes.itskarabo added:

"Thank you for giving what was supposed to be given. You were HUNGRY and boy did you EAT! "

Asavela Mngqithi’s father Manqoba Mngqithi fires back after his actress daughter claimed he’s a deadbeat dad

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mgqithi has responded to the damaging claims his daughter made against him on social media.

The soccer coach's daughter, Asavela Mngqithi, claimed her dad was an absent father. The former Isibaya actress alleged that Mngqithi is a deadbeat dad, claiming that he wasn't there during her childhood.

She was responding to peeps who claimed her father played a role towards her success. Hitting back, Mngqithi told Daily Sun that he's aware of the claims Asavela made against him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News