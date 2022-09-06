Thandolwethu hitmaker Berita took to social media to share photos of herself glowing and basking in the sun

This comes after the talented musician suffered on the timeline as a result of her ex-husband Nota Baloyi's desire to smear her name

South Africans flocked to Berita's comments section to applaud her on maintaining her health and beauty

Berita is living a peaceful life despite Nota Baloyi's insults. Image: @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Berita is the girl she believes she is after receiving horrible treatment from ex-husband Nota Baloyi on the timeline.

Taking to Twitter, the Thandolwethu hitmaker shared photos of herself looking unfazed by her ordeal. Berita is enjoying the sunshine in the beautiful pictures. The star even hinted that all is well with her soul in the caption, saying:

"This is the peace that you cannot buy."

Berita shared the following lovely photos on Twitter:

As expected, South Africans flooded Berita's comments section to praise her unaging beauty. They said:

@ZandiTwala said:

"You are so beautiful ❤️"

@SyleezSa wrote:

"I swear to God, these Cupids shoot to kill♥️ you’re beautiful Momma♥️"

@Ayaspha shared:

"Love this for you!"

@brigadomango posted:

"You are glowing Princess."

@SibamX replied:

""That's the Dopest peace in the world ❤️❤️"

@SimRadebe commented:

"You will never find someone like her, U lost a diamond here."

@BantuLittle added:

"Levels Mntaseh"

@AmandaNhlanhla4 also shared:

"Free Mind"

Nota's harsh remarks to Berita

According to ZAlebs, Nota called Berita a slay queen and claimed she has low self-esteem without him. Nota even dragged Berita's PR team by saying they control everything she does, further reports ZAlebs.

Below are some of Nota's most controversial tweets:

