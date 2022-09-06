Manqoba Mngqithi has responded to the serious claims his daughter Asavela Mgqithi made against him on social media

The former Isibaya actress claimed that the Mamelodi Sundowns coach was a deadbeat dad and asked Mzansi to stop crediting him for her success

The PSL champions coach shared that he took care of the star from day one and paid for her primary and tertiary fees, adding that problems between them started when she started working

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mgqithi has responded to the damaging claims his daughter made against him on social media.

Asavela Mngqithi's father Manqoba Mngqithi has fired back after the actress claimed he's a deadbeat dad.

Source: Instagram

The soccer coach's daughter, Asavela Mngqithi, claimed her dad was an absent father. The former Isibaya actress alleged that Mngqithi is a deadbeat dad, claiming that he wasn't there during her childhood.

She was responding to peeps who claimed her father played a role towards her success. Hitting back, Mngqithi told Daily Sun that he's aware of the claims Asavela made against him.

ZAlebs reports that Mngqithi shared that there's no truth to the claims. He said Asavela is her first daughter from a previous relationship. He added that he took care of her from day one and even paid damages to her mom's family, adding that he also lived with her when she was a teenager.

The popular coach further revealed that he paid for her school fees from primary until tertiary. Asavela recently changed her surname to Mqokiyana after her hubby paid lobola to her family.

Mngqithi shared that he doesn't even know who took her lobola and doesn't even know her hubby. He added that problems between them started when she started working.

Actress Asavela Mngqithi calls her dad Manqoba Mngqithi out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Asavela Mngqithi has called her dad Manqoba Mngqithi out. The actress reportedly slammed the Mamelodi Sundowns coach a "deadbeat" father.

The former Isibaya actress recently tied the knot and changed her surname to Mqokiyana. She took to social media to air her father's dirty laundry. She claimed he was not there during her childhood.

Mngqithi is one of the most successful coaches in South African football history. He has won countless trophies and huge sums of cash with Sundowns. ZAlebs reports that Asavela was responding to people who linked all her achievements to her dad, including the beautiful mansion she recently built.

