Rasta shared pictures showing that his young daughter is following in his artistic footsteps and Mzansi had words

The little girl drew a picture of her dad when at Metro FM and he shared it on social media with great pride

The people of Mzansi think that she is going to overtake her father as her talent is already there at such a young age

Rasta is constantly causing a stir on social media for his ‘out there’ works of art. Seeing a picture that his 8-year-old daughter drew of him had people screaming ‘the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’, lol.

Rasta is glad that his daughter is following in his footsteps, and so are the people of Mzansi.

While many of Rasta’s works of art could use a little work, he never stops trying and is right there every time something major happens in Mzansi… and it looks like his daughter is following in his footsteps.

Taking to Twitter, Rasta shared some pictures from a Metro FM visit where his daughter accompanied him. The little princess spent time sketching her dad and he couldn’t be more proud.

“My 8-year-old daughter sketched me thanks @METROFMSA. #MetroFm #TheTouchDown #MetroFmSA”

The people of Mzansi are sure little sis is going to steal her dads spotlight

While she is still young there is talent there that can only get better. Mzansi peeps can’t wait to see where this little artist will go and love that she has been inspired by her pops.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@Baraccuda18 said:

“Like father like daughter, the wooden art legacy continues.”

@ZunguPeekay said:

“She nailed you ”

@chisekuru1 said:

“She's way better than you.”

@Cyprian Shabangu said:

“I feel she is better than Rasta ”

@Seely'vester Kekana said:

“She represented you well there. ”

