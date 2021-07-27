Khuzeka Rasta: Mzansi Isn't Happy With Rasta's Painting of the Late Tsepo Tshola

South Africans couldn’t hide their dissatisfaction regarding the latest artwork from Rasta of late musician Tsepo Tshola

The controversial artist, Rasta, shared the portraits on social media but many in Mzansi feel that is not the Village Pope, Tshola

In his words, the artist said he is paying tribute to the late musician through his paintings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

South Africans are very critical of Rasta the artist’s latest work on the late musician, Tsepo Tshola. The controversial artist paid his tributes to the fallen muso, famously known as the ‘Village Pope’.

The well-known artist took to social media to display his art pieces on the man recognised as one of the finest musicians in the African continent.

Rasta has paid tribute to the late musician Tshepo Tshola but Mzansi is not happy. Image: @RastaArtist/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads on social media:

@Princess3530 said:

“Rasta ngiya Khuza njalo.”

@Khotso_Khoarai said:

“Hase Ntate Thesele Maseribane yeo Rasta??”

@Hlony_Tukz said:

“Rasta hobaneng mara?? Koore you can't help it any more..ha u iketse.”

@Chrissi3285 said:

“You must just stop what you are doing. It’s not funny any more. That's not Tsepo Tshola. Ua tena uena Rasta!!!.”

@DKabukani said:

“Waqala futhi... stop this nonsensical nonsense.”

@yandisMatsots5 said:

“Kodwa wena Rasta soze ulingene iZulu.”

@MzeeGti said:

“If the next generation see these, they will never know the real Tsepo Tsola.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Budda_Mark said:

“If you can get just a little drop of vaccine on your weed, you will rock it very well.”

@CharlieDance said:

“The first frame looks like Desmond Tutu.”

Mzansi reacts positively to Rasta's King Goodwill Zwelithini painting

Still looking at news on art, Briefly News reported that Rasta seems to have finally caught a break from his army of critics after he headed online to share a snap of himself holding two paintings which he had done to honour the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, who recently passed on.

In the caption of his post, the controversial artist also explains that he has travelled from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal to personally hand over the paintings of the King to the grieving royal family.

"Travelled all the way from Joburg to Nongoma KZN to pay my last respects to the King #RIPKingZwelithini," he captioned the snaps of himself holding the paintings.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za