Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala was seen hanging around with two Springboks players

Shabba was snapped chilling with Makazole Mapimpi and Kurtlee Arendse, who won the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks

Netizens gushed over the picture and lauded them as legends in their respective games

Springbok players Makazoli Mapimpi, Kurtlee Arendse and former Kaizer Chiefs player Siphiwe Tshabalala served friendship goals when they snapped a picture together. Netizens praised them and recognized three legends and GOATS in the picture, giving them flowers.

Tshabalala hangs with Mapimpi and Arendse

The Springboks players have been received as heroes since their return from World Cup triumph. The nation got a taste of the history makers when they toured the country displaying the Web Ellis they fought so hard to clinch. They have been seen in public and adored by fans nationwide.

Among those close to the players is Tshabalala, a legend of note. Ntho Tse Monate posted a picture of himself and the two Rugby World Cup winners on his Instagram account, @siphiweshabba. The photo was captioned:

“Kodak moments with the World Cup champions.”

Makazole Mapimpi was forced to return home for a short while after he was injured during the Springboks match with Tonga. He posted himself in good spirits and shared his progress. View Shabba’s post here.

Mzansi stands 3 GOATS

Netizens stanned the picture of Tshabalala chilling with members of the Springbok team that defeated New Zealand to become the World Cup champions.

Siya_mboweni said:

“I see three GOATS.”

Mrfearfokol remarked:

“All I see are wings, number 14 players.”

Jack_matsipane97 stanned them.

“Superstars in one picture. Shabba-Mapimpi-Arendse.”

Ngwenya_bafan wrote:

“Keep on being humble as you are, my brother. God will do you good as He is doing you good. I always educate my 11-year-old about you. I tell him how humble and disciplined you are in life.”

Mapimpi shown love while grocery-shopping

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Makazole Mapimpi was showered with love while shopping in Mzansi.

Mapimpi was doing his groceries at spar when he was flocked by fans who instantly recognized him. Springbok lovers sang for him and praised him for the role he played during the World Cup.

