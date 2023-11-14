Looks like the Springboks walked away with a bigger Rugby World Cup bonus than fans anticipated

Two of the Boks champions, Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi recently showed off their Mercedes-Bens and had fans green with envy

The million rands cars are certified head-turners and the Boks players didn't waste an opportunity to show them off

Springboks players, Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi dropped jaws with their new Mercedes-Benz GLEs after winning the RWC. Images: vincekoch1, makazoli

Source: Instagram

Springboks players, Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi spent their Rugby World Cup bonuses on the finer things in life. Following their win against New Zealand, it was alleged that the Boks would get handsome bonuses for their victory, and Koch and Mapimpi look to have spent their money on a couple of Mercedes-Benz GLEs.

Springboks players show off new cars

If they aren't boasting about their partners, the Springboks players are showing off their cars and with Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi, it was no different.

The star players took a trip to the Mercedes-Benz dealership to congratulate themselves on their Rugby World Cup win and walked away with the sleek GLEs. The cars retail between R1.2M and R2M a pop:

Springboks player, Makazole Mapimpi bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLE. Images: makazoli

Source: Instagram

While Koch's car appears to be a rental, there's no doubt that he also sports an impressive collection. Even his son cruises in a fiery Lamborghini Urus:

Mzansi fawns over Springboks' players' cars

Fans are gasping for air after Vincent Koch and Makazole Mapimpi took their breath away with their new rides:

iamdapower complimented:

"Looks good on you bud!"

irenesmodels praised:

"Wowzers. You deserve it!"

tandi.refined congratulated:

"Congratulations on winning the rugby world-cup!"

alexbo1979 pointed out:

"Enjoy the car …. Remember the best deserves the best!"

ntutsy_ said:

"The best or nothing!"

petertheflooringguy was in awe:

"Oh wow, that is awesome!"

Springboks players buy new expensive cars

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche showing off their new rides. The Boks players received praise from netizens:

doma_ape said:

"Big wheels for a Big man and a Big King!"

pedro_hompes joked about Ox:

"One of the only things strong enough to hold the OX!"

