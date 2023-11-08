The Springboks didn't only win the Rugby World Cup, they also won when it came to their gorgeous partners

Bongi Mbonambi showed love to his beautiful wife Anastacia for being by his side through thick and thin

Social media users fawned over the couple and their beautiful family while praising Mrs Mbonambi for holding her hubby down

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Springboks' Bongi Mbonambi penned a touching tribute to his wife, Anastacia, thanking her for holding him down and always being by his side. Images: mr_mbonambi

Source: Instagram

Bongi Mbonambi is not only beaming with pride at the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win but also at his gorgeous wife, who has held him down. The Boks player showed his appreciation to his wife Anastacia, saying she's been by his side through the best and worst.

Mzansi rallied to show love to Ana and praised Bongi for having a beautiful and supportive wife.

Bongi Mbonambi shows off his wife

In the days leading to the Rugby World Cup, Bongi Mbonambi faced allegations of racism by England player Tom Curry. Despite his setbacks and scrutiny in the media, Mbonambi says his beautiful wife, Anastacia, has been by his side.

The Springboks player took to his Instagram page to show love to his wife for holding him down through the best and worst times:

"You have seen me at my best and at my worst, and still you always by my side."

Mzansi fawns over the Mbonambis

Don't you love a sweet love story? Mzansi is eating up the lovely post that Bongi Mbonambi dedicated to his wife:

stacy_meisie responded to her hubby:

"Love you my hubby, to us, to love …. sooo proud of you my eie yster man!"

slondile_tshabalala gushed over the Mbonambis:

"One thing about Springboks, they will make us cry… This is beautiful. Family moments are my fav!"

kris_rex showed his appreciation:

"Thank you Stacy for sharing this man with all of us!"

amelia_pigden said:

"Lawd have mercy. Your wife is beautiful! You have a beautiful family sir!"

big_dave_45 praised:

"You’re the man Bongi!"

ntokozo_happy_msiza gushed over the family:

"Beautiful family and your daughter has your smile!"

Bongi Mbonambi spotted with mystery woman

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions from devastated South African women after discovering that their man crush, Makazole Mapimpi, may be cuffed.

Ladies dropped to their knees at the discovery, with one asking:

"Or can it be one of the physiotherapists on the team or the doctors? Not a girlfriend bathong."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News