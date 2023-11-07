Is Makazole Mapimpi taken? South African women must be losing their minds at the discovery

The Springboks' wing was captured in a TikTok clip with a beautiful woman rumoured to be his lady, and Mzansi ladies are not having it

After doing some digging and finding the woman in question, many women were left broken-hearted

Springboks' player Makazole Mapimpi was seen at the Boks' trophy tour with an unknown woman said to be Sasha "Swazisoil". Images: makazoli, swazisoil

Makazole Mapimpi being a taken man might be the worst news for many South African women who were thirsting over the Springboks' wing. Ladies uncovered Mapimpi's alleged partner after a TikTok video of him with a gorgeous unknown woman made the rounds on social media.

Of course, the ladies are in denial about "Swazisoil" being Mapimpi's girlfriend and stuck to the rumour that she is his manager.

Makazole Mapimpi seen with unknown woman

Springboks' wing, Makazole Mapimpi might have single-handedly broken the hearts of many South African women who were hopelessly crushing on him. The Boks player is rumoured to be cuffed after he was spotted with a gorgeous lady during the Springboks' trophy tour.

The TikTok clip shows Mapimpi hopping off the Boks' bus, followed by the lady who is said to be content creator, Sasha, aka "Swazisoil":

In a funny twist, the lady seems to have seen the posts on social media and responded by posting photos of herself on Instagram:

"His 'little friend.' Thank you for the caption sis."

Mzansi weighs in on Mapimpi's relationship status

Oh, the ladies are not okay after discovering that their man crush is taken. Mzansi women are in denial, saying that Sasha is Mapimpi's manager. After all, being delusional is the solution - delulu is the solulu!

Likholihle asked her followers:

"Is it true guys?"

user17246103739456 reassured the ladies:

"It's his manager guys, don't stress. It's his cousin."

IamThando is in denial:

"I refuse to accept!"

Naletsana00 said:

"Mapimpi has broken so many hearts."

uMaZwane questioned the evidence:

"Aii this doesn't prove anything!"

mhu_se asked:

"Or can it be one of the physiotherapists on the team or the doctors? Not a girlfriend bathong."

Tia_bhengu said:

"I just fell on my knees!"

