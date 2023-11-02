Haibo, mos Damian Willemse is taking it to the top with his RWC celebrations

The Springboks player recently honoured his team's historic win against New Zealand with a Webb Ellis Cup tattoo on his behind

Mzansi is shook but many cheered the Boks player's bold move

Damian Willemse celebrated the Springboks’ RWC win against New Zealand by getting the Webb Ellis Cup tattooed on his behind. Images: iamdamiangaza

Yoh, Damian Willemse takes the cup for the most outrageous RWC celebration. The Springboks player is intoxicated with excitement after his team was crowned champions at the Rugby World Cup finals against New Zealand.

As if repeating his soiled kit wasn't enough, Willemse went and got the Webb Ellis Cup tatted on his booty and dropped his fans' jaws.

Damian Willemse gets Webb Ellis tattoo

Claps once! Damian Willemse is definitely in the World Cup spirit and can't get over the Springboks' monumental win against New Zealand.

The Boks recently came back home from France for their trophy tour which took off on 2 November.

Seems Willemse wanted to keep the Webb Ellis Cup as close to him as possible and got it tattooed but not on his forearm like Siya Kolisi but on his behind! The tattoo also has the years 2019 and 2023, representing the Boks' back-to-back wins.

Check out the cheeky video here.

Mzansi reacts to Damian Willemse's tattoo

Fans are in stitches over Gaza's outrageous tattoo placement:

kelly_thobejane_ said:

"Hahahahahha right on the B*tt! What a great achievement!

kayleedelport was in disbelief:

"Opening ig to Damian Willemse's h*l was not on my to-do list today!

juakhumalo responded:

"Bathong Damian, just opened my Instagram and the first thing I see on the feed is BUMSSSSS. It’s too early for this!"

chumamaq requested:

"I need y’all to start sobering up now!"

lesego_tlhabi said:

"Bathong papa! Y’all are in your wilding-out era and I’m obsessed!"

kandiskardash commented:

"I love you so much please!!!!"

kaykayink was relieved:

"My morning has been made!"

nasreen_petersen asked:

"Who allowed this man to get a tattoo when he has not been sober in days???"

Damian Willemse repeats RWC kit for trophy tour

In more Gaza updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the Springboks player wearing the same kit he wore at the Rugby World Cup finals against New Zealand.

The excited player is still over the mood, much like many South Africans, at the Boks' win and still wants to savour the win for as long as he can.

