The Springboks are back home and have officially kicked off their trophy tour

Damian Willemse made the experience more worthwhile when he came out in the kit he wore on the day of the RWC final match against New Zealand

Looks like the Boks player doesn't plan on retiring his dirty kit and supporters are loving it

Fans cheered as Damian Willemse went to the Springboks' trophy tour wearing the same kit from the Boks' match against New Zealand. Images: iamdamiangaza

The Springboks have kicked off their anticipated trophy tour. Mzansi recently welcomed the Boks home after they beat New Zealand at the RWC and it looks like Damian Willemse hasn't gotten over the victory.

The Boks player went on the tour wearing the same kit he wore at the RWC final in France and told reporters that he plans to keep it on for even longer.

Damian Willemse repeats RWC final kit

At the start of the Springboks' trophy tour, Damian Willemse rocked up wearing the same kit he wore when the Boks beat New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup finals.

Damian is having the time of his life! It is almost as though he's having an out-of-body experience, a "We really did that?" moment when he appeared wearing his soiled pants, shirt, and socks ready to greet supporters.

If you think that's enough, the Boks' player also went and got the Webb Ellis cup tattoed on his booty, check out the video here.

Mzansi shows love to Damian Willemse

Fans can't get over the fact that Damian Willemse is still wearing his RWC finals kit and encouraged him to milk it for as long as he wants:

craykabini responded:

"Go champion, milk it for as long as you can!"

Thabiso_XT said:

"Damian Willemse is absolutely pulling a Jack Grealish! This is gonna be an absolute smashing summer!"

nehlee_royalty supported Willemse:

"Lmaoooo atp I can’t help but Stan, he’s too happy shem, don’t hate guys!"

tshamanoLu encouraged Damian:

"I would do the same …after 10 years he can auction it for millions!"

Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman get Webb Ellis Cup tattoos

In a recent report, Briefly News shows that Willemse isn't the only Springboks player beaming with pride at the Boks' RWC final victory after Siya Kolisi and RG Snyman got matching Webb Ellis Cup tattoos to honour their win.

To celebrate their success, the Boks have reportedly received huge bonuses and Mzansi campaigned for them to get handsome cheques for their hard work at the RWC.

