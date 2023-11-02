Siya Kolisi's dancing skills are insanely impressive and he can't help but show off his slick moves

The Springboks captain flexed his twerking skills on the dance floor to Zakes Bantwini's hit song Osama and had the crowd cheering

The Boks recently came back home after beating New Zealand in the RWC and have every right to light up the dance floor

Siya Kolisi celebrated the Springboks' RWC win and danced to Zakes Bantwini's hit song, 'Osama' with his team and supporters. Images: siyakolisi, zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is glad to have the Springboks back home after their historic win in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand. It's been a celebration every day since the Boks arrived and they even got to party it up with Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, who said her hubby had Siya Kolisi and the Boks twerking.

Siya was captured getting down with his teammates and some supporters.

Siya Kolisi twerks to Osama

Zakes Bantwini recently had the Supersport offices buzzing when he hosted the Springboks and their supporters for a night of dance and celebration.

Siya Kolisi is over the moon after his team won against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup final and let loose to Zakes' hit song, Osama.

In an Instagram video posted by Nandi Madida, the Boks captain can be seen dropping some serious moves with his team and supporters:

"What a beautiful day, celebrating the champs, the Springboks, with my hubby. Slide 1, @zakesbantwini always making us twerk on the dancefloor, the best performer!"

Mzansi shows love to Siya Kolisi

Whether he's dancing with his wife, Rachel, or with his team, fans can't get enough of Siya Kolisi's laid-back dad moves and showed him love for being so carefree:

wantuza fawned over Siya:

"One thing about Captain... He will dance. He is vibes!"

bongibuhle_machavi said:

"It's Siya for me!"

mandy.kunene.mvelase responded:

"One thing about Siya, he's a vibe, never a dull moment!"

nodumo_savage praised Siya:

"One thing about uSiya Kolosi, he will dance, shame."

pearlbarties009 said:

"Hy dans nogsteeds!"

ditshego.raymond gushed over Siya:

"Siya Kholisi is a vibe, he dances and sings!"

teresamahlangeni commented:

"Siya ngumajayivana!"

lerato_procurement_genius fawned over Kolisi:

"Siya for the vibe."

b_moraka said:

"Siya has such a personality and it’s nice to see it!"

