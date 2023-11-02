Cheslin Kolbe shared an appreciation post for Zakes Bantwini, expressing his excitement at meeting him after their return from the Rugby World Cup

Kolbe posted a picture with Bantwini, thanking him for being the legend behind his pre-match song

Zakes Bantwini responded by congratulating Kolbe and the Springboks on their historic win, and their interaction was well-received by fans on social media

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe recently shared an appreciation post for award-winning South African singer and music producer Zakes Banwtini.

Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe has showered Zakes Bantwini with praise. Image: @zakesbantwini and @cheslinkolbe

Source: Instagram

Cheslin Kolbe honoured to meet Zakes Bantwini

Cheslin Kolbe was over the moon after meeting Grammy Award-winning star Zakes Banwtini following their return from the Rugby World Cup in Paris, France.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Bokke star shared a picture posing next to the Osama hitmaker and showered him with praise. He wrote:

"When you meet the legend behind your prematch song. Cameras went mal. Honoured my brother! Danko "

Zakes Bantwini also jumped into Kolbe's comments section with a touching response and congratulating the Springboks on their historic win. He wrote:

"@cheslinkolbe congratulations brother . We as ABANTU, THE PEOPLE of this country are proud of you and the team onwards and upwards"

Fans react to Cheslin Kolbe showing love to Zakes Bantwini

Social media users could not get enough of the two stars appreciating each other. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@coachvictoriacanham said:

"Chessie, are you being held together by that tape? I’m a little concerned for you right now "

@euly_fredz commented:

"Cheslin ,do u mind explaining why you are still strapped up? I'm so confused. "

@_koopies added:

"POV: two goats looking at you"

Source: Briefly News