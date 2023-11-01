Mzansi's fan favourite rugby player, Cheslin Kolbe, had a heartfelt moment with one of his young fans

A video of the star going on stage to hug one of the kids who said Cheslin is their favourite player and he inspires them went viral

Cheslin Kolbe has been voted the best rugby player in Mzansi by other players

Cheslin Kolbe shares a hug with his fan on stage. Image: @cheslinkolbe

Rugby player Cheslin Kolbe is, without a doubt, an inspiration to many. The star shared a sweet moment with one of his fans, bringing many to tears.

Cheslin Kolbe is a fan favourite for young kids

South African rugby player Cheslin Kolbe had a sweet, memorable moment with one of his young fans on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. This is after the Boks returned home after winning the Rugby World Cup in France.

A video posted on Twitter by @The_Yusman shows Kolbe walking on stage to give his young fan a warm hug and handing over his Springboks scarf to the young lad.

The clip brought many netizens to tears after viewing it. The user captioned the clip:

"Pure class! Selfless moment by @CheslinKolbe today! The @Springboks are back, and celebrations continue at Multichoice City @SSRugby @SuperSportTV."

Cheslin Kolbe voted the Best Rugby Player

The great winger received the Players' Player of the Year award at the BrightRock Players Choice Awards in conjunction with MyPlayers in 2021.

According to IOL, the 27-year-old Capetonian has performed admirably for club and country, helping Toulouse win the Top 14 and the European Champions Cup and scoring a memorable try for the Springboks against the British and Irish Lions.

