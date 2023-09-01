South Africans have taken to social media to praise talented singer and performer Mbuso Khoza for his unmatched talents

Fans have said that Khoza went all out on the Shaka iLembe songs, especially Ungowamakhosi

Twitter users shared mixed reactions to the post, some said he deserves more recognition, while others shared different thoughts

Social media users are finally giving Mbuso Khoza the recognition he deserves for his contribution to the entertainment industry.

SA gives Mbuso Khoza his flowers

Mbuso Khoza is one of the most talented stars of our time. The singer and actor has been dropping hits for many years, but fans love his recent work on the top telenovela Shaka iLembe.

Radio personality and Podcast & Chill host Sol Phenduka started the conversation about giving the Umkhokha The Curse star Mbuso Khoza his flowers with a Twitter post. Sol said he feels Khoza is not appreciated enough in South Africa. The post read:

"We don’t celebrate Mbuso Khoza enough as a country I think."

SA reacts to Sol Phenduka's post

Mzansi had much to say about the post. Many said the actor and singer deserve to be celebrated for his contribution.

@AronMotaung said:

"And Listen to “njomane” nandi theme song ….Mbuso Khoza is a musical genius man..legend !!!"

@bongiandcollin wrote:

"Loved and respected this King for years, I love how he mastered his craft. Let’s not celebrate him when he’s late."

@TrevorM62871377 added:

"Too bad his album Slindile is no longer available on iTunes, Can you imagine a collabo between him and Kabza mara? "

@asanda_teedow commented:

"Omg I had no idea that was him. He sounds incredible. Who knew he was THAT talented."

@Thokoza68945806 said:

"I am disappointed at myself that I have recently discovered this brilliant artist"

