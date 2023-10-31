The picture of Roger and an unknown man posing with him holding the All Blacks jersey was posted on Instagram

Former tennis player Roger Federer was seen holding the All Blacks jersey after supporting the Boks during the final Rugby game

Springboks were fuming over Roger's picture and demanded he return the jersey as he is one of them

Springbok's fans questioned Roger Federer's loyalty to the Boks. Image: Adam Pretty/Lintao Zhang/Clive Brunskil

Source: Getty Images

Swiss former tennis player Roger Federer was seen rubbing shoulders with the New Zealand rugby national team recently.

All Blacks give Roger Federer their rugby jersey

After losing the Rugby World Cup finals to the Springboks, New Zealand decided to bless half South African former tennis player Roger Federer their rugby jersey, which has all the team player's signatures.

A picture of Roger and an unknown man posing with the jersey in his hands was shared on the All Blacks Instagram page.

Springbok fans are angry over Roger Federer receiving the jersey from the All Blacks

Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, Springbok fans fumed seeing Federer holding the New Zealand rugby jersey, and some of them demanded that he return it. In contrast, others questioned his loyalty to the team. See the comments below:

mattwatson_thefishingguy argued:

"Great Instagram pic, but give the jersey to someone who would bleed for the ABs. He’s a global sporting legend and a phenomenal human, but that jersey means nothing to him. He’s probably celebrating with the Boks right now."

corichats was confused with Roger's stunt:

"He was proudly shown in the audience during the game wearing a Springboks jersey, so I’m confused about this photo. I used to adore Federer, but I'm a bit disappointed with his support.. or lack thereof."

themostinterestingmaninthe516 said:

"Guy was wearing the Boks gear the whole game."

glenstewart007 said they must take it back:

"Take it back. He’s in the crowd with a SA jersey on and a scarf."

shamielaben shared:

"Roger Federer supports the Springboks. Waste of a good jersey to give to him."

sjreallife argued:

"What a waste of an amazing shirt....he was wearing the wrong one during the game!"

derek.henderson.503 wrote:

"Take it back... SA supporter there."

baarsagram said:

"@rogerfederer, what colour was your scarf during the game? Give this jersey back!"

Cyril Ramaphosa promised a public holiday if the Boks win the finals

Before the Rugby World Cup final game, Cyril Ramaphosa provided assurance to the citizens of South Africa that should the Springboks emerge victorious, a new public holiday might be designated in the future.

In anticipation of the Springboks' clash against the All Blacks, South Africans have been politely nudging the president, eagerly awaiting the fulfilment of his pledge.

RWC 2023: SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says the national tour of the World Cup Trophy in 2024 is possible

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby's President, Mark Alexander, explained why only five cities were chosen for the Springboks World Cup Trophy tour.

Alexander also pointed out that the cities that were selected have a large population of people and added that the possibility of a nationwide tour is still on the cards. This explanation was unsatisfactory, as South Africans still didn't understand why only five cities were selected.

