Katlego Maboe shared exciting selfies with the Springboks as they returned the Webb-Ellis trophy home

The Expresso presenter lauded the four times Rugby World Cup Champions and hailed them for being exemplary figures for mzansi

The Bokke received a heroic welcome at the OR Tambo Airport where scores of rugby supporters cheered them on

Katlego Maboe Thrilled to MC the Springboks' Trophy Tour, Shares Exciting Selfies with the Bokke

Katlego Maboe was thrilled to host the return of the Springboks, as they brought back the Webb-Ellis trophy. The South African rugby team are hailed the back-to-back champions after they defeated their long-time rival, the All Blacks.

Maboe shares selfies taken with the Springboks

The Expresso presenter welcomed the Springboks and the Rugby Cup in Cape Town. The team's first stop was at the parliament buildings, and then they headed to the stadium, where the crowd roared as they made their way.

Katlego shared selfies with some of the players and expressed his gratitude, saying:

"I had the privilege of meeting our national heroes and MC’ing their return home with the Webb-Ellis trophy as 4 x Rugby World Cup Champions."

Maboe lauds the Springboks for their team spirit

In his sweet message, Maboe highlighted the team spirit displayed by the Bokke and hailed them for being exemplary beings to millions of South Africans.

"Their humility in victory is a guiding light to us all. Their unity in the challenge that lay before them - a beacon of hope. Their perseverance in tribulation is exemplary of the never-ending human endeavour! Thank you, @bokrugby. I pray that each of us will take inspiration from your journey as we chase our own suns for the greater good."

Netizens react to Maboe's post

angel_kay02 said:

"Katlego!!!! You rocked our workplace, thanks for the energy man! You were simply superb!!!!! You did it with so much grace."

sithandiwebuthelezi15 lauded:

“You did an amazing job MC’ing yesterday, everyone was so impressed with the way you controlled the pace of the yesterday , and obviously knew your stuff! You made the speakers all feel really comfortable, and it was great to get involvement of people on the floor. You just made the day a real success!"

madiks_noni added:

"You did a great job at Bank City."

mozgirl2513 responded:

"Thank you for MCing very well dance moves galor at FNB Simmonds street you kept us dancing."

big__gorgeous asked:

"Surely you can play rugby also. I won’t put it past you."

