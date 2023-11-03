Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi poked fun at flyhalf Handre Pollard when he was placed under the spotlight during a QnA

The host Mpho Popps asked him what he misses the most when he is playing at the Rugby World Cup

Handre was very hesitant to speak, so Siya Kolisi teased him a bit which might have loosened him up a bit

It is never a dull moment over there by the Springboks. In a funny video clip, Captain Siya Kolisi teased Handre Pollard, who was too shy to speak at the Rugby Cup tour.

Siya Kolisi sprays water at shy Handre Pollard

Posting the video was @SSRugby who captioned it:

Netizens showed love to Handre and Siya Kolisi

Social media users showed love to 'the man who never misses' and they too teased him for his shyness.

@princegangaidzo laughed:

"Siya supporting a brother to speak."

@amukelani_02 joked:

"Siya is such a funny guy."

@thumek5837 said:

"Ncooooh my Dimples is overwhelmed bethuha. He is excellent so calm. I had to record his first kick on the RWC tournament."

@thandoau added:

"Siya is the best cheerleader ever."

@Noppsy88 asked:

"Where is Faf haven't seen him bathong."

@Camberry_cam joked:

"Siya is such a hype man. Poor Pollard went bright pin so cute."

@zeemeister1 lauded:

"Can't make a speech infront of a crowd but can kick a vital 3 pointer in front of any size crowd in far more nervy conditions. Bokke are just a a special breed of human beings."

@LadyCharrr1 laughed:

"Siya is that friend you can’t sit next to in serious situations."

@justtoyah added:

"Your personal person."

@MthabineJustice said:

"Siya has happiness in him! I didn’t know this amazing guy."

Sizwe on Damian wearing same kit from the RWC

In a previous report from Briefly News, rugby star Damian Willemse has been wearing the same kit since the Rugby World Cup final on October 28.

Sizwe expressed his surprise and disbelief that Willemse hadn't changed his clothes in five days, generating reactions from fans.

Many supporters, however, understand Willemse's choice, attributing it to the Springboks' back-to-back championship victory.

