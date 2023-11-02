South African rugby star Damian Willemse has been wearing the same kit since the Rugby World Cup final on October 28

Sizwe expressed his surprise and disbelief that Willemse hadn't changed his clothes in five days, generating reactions from fans

Many supporters, however, understood Willemse's choice, attributing it to the Springboks' back-to-back championship victory

Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on Springboks star Damian Willemse still wearing his kit since the Rugby World Cup final match on 28 October.

Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Springboks player Damien Willemse wearing his kit for 5 days. Image: Jan Kruger - World Rugby/World Rugby, Cameron Spencer/Getty Images and @sizwedhlomoo

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo shares thoughts on Damien Willemse wearing his kit

Damien Willemse is still rocking his kit since returning from France. The Springboks player has been attending events and doing interviews in his gear.

Many South Africans, including radio and television personality Sizwe Dhlomo, have taken to social media to share their thoughts on Willemse's behaviour. Heading to his page on X, Sizwe seemed traumatised by the fact that the Springboks star hadn't changed his clothes for five days. He wrote:

"This ninja is still wearing the same clothes!? It’s been five days!"

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Fans seem to understand why Damien Willemse is still wearing his kit after the team's victory in a nail-biting match against the All Blacks of New Zealand in France. Fans said he is ecstatic and still can't believe the Springboks are back-to-back champions.

@kasibcnews wrote:

"It's his clothes, who must Wear them?"

@OaitseBW added:

"A colleague did that last week Monday to Friday same shirt."

@NMzozoyane noted:

"It shows that his the owner. Morning Sizwe ❤"

@sunshine1SL commented:

" a colleague does this same jean for two weeks in winter one sweater the whole 3-5months we once confronted him."

@Lenn_Moleko said:

"It’s a Stormers thing - Dayimani did the same when they won URC last year. I think he went on 4 days drinking spree and no change of playing kit."

Trevor Nyakane sets stage on fire with famous dance moves

In more news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Nyakane sure did set the stage on fire. The national rugby player blessed us with his killer dance moves.

Just days after winning the Rugby World Cup in France against New Zealand, our very own beloved Springbok team is back on South African soil.

Source: Briefly News